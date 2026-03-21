Concrete Curtain House / FGR Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Concrete Curtain House by FGR Architects is a poetic response to suburban complexity, offering a refined, layered architectural experience. Conceived as a "slow reveal," the design draws metaphorically from the pleated curtain—expressed in rippling concrete columns that create a façade both private and open, structured yet fluid. Rather than mimic Japanese modernism, the home interprets it with restraint, using concrete and glass as its primary, expressive materials.