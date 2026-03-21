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Concrete Curtain House / FGR Architects

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Concrete Curtain House / FGR Architects - Image 2 of 34Concrete Curtain House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingConcrete Curtain House / FGR Architects - Image 4 of 34Concrete Curtain House / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, ConcreteConcrete Curtain House / FGR Architects - More Images+ 29

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Toorak, Australia
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Concrete Curtain House / FGR Architects - Image 2 of 34
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Text description provided by the architects. Concrete Curtain House by FGR Architects is a poetic response to suburban complexity, offering a refined, layered architectural experience. Conceived as a "slow reveal," the design draws metaphorically from the pleated curtain—expressed in rippling concrete columns that create a façade both private and open, structured yet fluid. Rather than mimic Japanese modernism, the home interprets it with restraint, using concrete and glass as its primary, expressive materials.

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Cite: "Concrete Curtain House / FGR Architects" 21 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039855/concrete-curtain-house-fgr-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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