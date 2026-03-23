MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos

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Text description provided by the architects. In General Alvear, Mendoza, an old winery stands, whose origins date back to 1924, when its first tanks housed the wine of the Hidalgo family. However, in the late 1970s, after being abandoned, the passage of time and lack of care left the building practically in ruins. In 2015, four decades later, an heir of the family, endowed with artistic and cultural vision, acquired the structure with the purpose of transforming it into his atelier, personal museum, and exhibition hall.