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MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos

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MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Image 2 of 27MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Image 3 of 27MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Image 4 of 27MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Image 5 of 27MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Preservation Site, Restoration
Los Compartos, Argentina
  • Architects: UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba Estudio
  • Lead Architects: Nahuel Salcedo, Celeste Gómez Lahoz
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MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Image 2 of 27
© Luis Abba Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. In General Alvear, Mendoza, an old winery stands, whose origins date back to 1924, when its first tanks housed the wine of the Hidalgo family. However, in the late 1970s, after being abandoned, the passage of time and lack of care left the building practically in ruins. In 2015, four decades later, an heir of the family, endowed with artistic and cultural vision, acquired the structure with the purpose of transforming it into his atelier, personal museum, and exhibition hall.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPreservation SiteRefurbishmentRestorationArgentina
Cite: "MS House Museum / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos" [Casa Museo MS / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos] 23 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039765/ms-house-museum-uno-mas-uno-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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