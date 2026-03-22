De Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects

+ 36

Category: Residential Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Jago van Bergen, Evert Kolpa

Design Team: van Bergen Kolpa Architecten

General Contractor: BAM Wonen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pieters Bouwtechniek

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ZRI

City: Rotterdam

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. De Hartenrust is a new social housing building on the bend of the River Rotte in Rotterdam. The building consists of tower apartments, townhouses, and corner houses. Together they form a versatile sculpture that marks the connection between the densely populated Oude Noorden neighborhood and the green, livable riverbanks. The building contains 36 affordable social housing units, including family homes and apartments.