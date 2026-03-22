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De Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects

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De Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeDe Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior PhotographyDe Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Interior Photography, Glass, ConcreteDe Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsDe Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: van Bergen Kolpa architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Dujardin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Wienerberger, Kumij, OPTIGREEN, bam wonen
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De Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. De Hartenrust is a new social housing building on the bend of the River Rotte in Rotterdam. The building consists of tower apartments, townhouses, and corner houses. Together they form a versatile sculpture that marks the connection between the densely populated Oude Noorden neighborhood and the green, livable riverbanks. The building contains 36 affordable social housing units, including family homes and apartments.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands

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Cite: "De Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects" 22 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039751/de-hartenrust-residential-building-van-bergen-kolpa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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