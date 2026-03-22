De Hartenrust Residential Building / van Bergen Kolpa architects

•
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
-
Architects: van Bergen Kolpa architects
- Area: 4160 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Filip Dujardin
-
Manufacturers: Wienerberger, Kumij, OPTIGREEN, bam wonen
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Jago van Bergen, Evert Kolpa
- Design Team: van Bergen Kolpa Architecten
- General Contractor: BAM Wonen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pieters Bouwtechniek
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ZRI
- City: Rotterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. De Hartenrust is a new social housing building on the bend of the River Rotte in Rotterdam. The building consists of tower apartments, townhouses, and corner houses. Together they form a versatile sculpture that marks the connection between the densely populated Oude Noorden neighborhood and the green, livable riverbanks. The building contains 36 affordable social housing units, including family homes and apartments.