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Trama House / 404 Arquitectura

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Trama House / 404 Arquitectura - Image 2 of 26Trama House / 404 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteTrama House / 404 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTrama House / 404 Arquitectura - Image 5 of 26Trama House / 404 Arquitectura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
La Molina, Peru
  • Architects: 404 Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
  • Lead Architects: Diego Hernández Escribens, Israel Ascarruz
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Claudia Romero, Gustavo Ontaneda, Ana Lucia Diaz, Franco Ferraro
  • Technical Team: Carol Quispe, María Fernanda Cornejo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Impacta Design & Building
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Planea Ingeniería y Construcción
  • Landscape Architecture: Titi Laurie
  • City: La Molina
  • Country: Peru
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Trama House / 404 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. A concrete body crosses the site as an inhabited beam, structuring the house through shadow, thresholds, and a carefully choreographed relationship between mass and patio.

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404 Arquitectura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPeru
Cite: "Trama House / 404 Arquitectura" 28 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039750/trama-house-404-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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