Trama House / 404 Arquitectura

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Houses • La Molina, Peru Architects: 404 Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 750 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Renzo Rebagliati

Lead Architects: Diego Hernández Escribens, Israel Ascarruz

Category: Houses

Design Team: Claudia Romero, Gustavo Ontaneda, Ana Lucia Diaz, Franco Ferraro

Technical Team: Carol Quispe, María Fernanda Cornejo

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Impacta Design & Building

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Planea Ingeniería y Construcción

Landscape Architecture: Titi Laurie

City: La Molina

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. A concrete body crosses the site as an inhabited beam, structuring the house through shadow, thresholds, and a carefully choreographed relationship between mass and patio.