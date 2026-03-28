Trama House / 404 Arquitectura

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Architects: 404 Arquitectura
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
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Lead Architects: Diego Hernández Escribens, Israel Ascarruz
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Claudia Romero, Gustavo Ontaneda, Ana Lucia Diaz, Franco Ferraro
- Technical Team: Carol Quispe, María Fernanda Cornejo
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Impacta Design & Building
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Planea Ingeniería y Construcción
- Landscape Architecture: Titi Laurie
- City: La Molina
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. A concrete body crosses the site as an inhabited beam, structuring the house through shadow, thresholds, and a carefully choreographed relationship between mass and patio.