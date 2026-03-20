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Youth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek

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Youth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek - Exterior PhotographyYouth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek - Exterior Photography, ConcreteYouth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek - Interior Photography, KitchenYouth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek - Exterior Photography, ConcreteYouth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Youth Center, Public Architecture
Rotselaar, Belgium
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Youth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek - Exterior Photography
© Pieter Rabijns

Text description provided by the architects. The design for Youth Center Mena in Rotselaar stems from an explicit ambition to create a place of encounter. From the earliest competition phase, the architects organized participatory sessions with the youth center's board, allowing the needs and wishes of its users to inform the project from the outset. A central question guided the design: how can young people truly feel at home in their own youth center?

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fijn atelier
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningyouth centerPublic ArchitectureBelgium

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningyouth centerPublic ArchitectureBelgium
Cite: "Youth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek" 20 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039746/youth-center-mena-fijn-atelier-plus-studio-kloek> ISSN 0719-8884

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