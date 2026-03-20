Youth Center Mena / fijn atelier + Studio Kloek

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Category: Youth Center, Public Architecture

Design Team: fijn atelier, architectuurstudio Kloek

City: Rotselaar

Country: Belgium

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Text description provided by the architects. The design for Youth Center Mena in Rotselaar stems from an explicit ambition to create a place of encounter. From the earliest competition phase, the architects organized participatory sessions with the youth center's board, allowing the needs and wishes of its users to inform the project from the outset. A central question guided the design: how can young people truly feel at home in their own youth center?