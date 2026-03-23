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Lakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier

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Lakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontLakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 3 of 25Lakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier - Interior PhotographyLakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 5 of 25Lakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Baoding, China
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Principal Architects: Song Yehao, Chen Xiaojuan
  • Architectural Design Team: Xie Dan, Boey Yingyan, Gao Weizhi, Guan Xiaoqing, Chen Kaile, Shi Lei, Shi Chunxue, Wang Yichao
  • City: Baoding
  • Country: China
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Lakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Xiaoqing Guan

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the core landscape area of the Silk Road Friendship Garden at the Dingzhou Garden Expo. The overall landscape design of the garden centers on the theme of auspicious clouds, with a circular landscape boulevard connecting the entire garden and a centripetal layout creating a diverse array of scenes. Among them, the restaurant unfolds gently along the curved shoreline of the central lake, its woven wooden structure forming a free and stretching curved form that resembles the undulating forest canopy. Blending seamlessly with the surrounding natural environment, it appears as if dancing gracefully.

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THAD SUP Atelier
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantChina

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Cite: "Lakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier" 23 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039741/lakeside-restaurant-at-silk-road-friendship-park-thad-sup-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Xiaoqing Guan

定州丝路友谊园滨水餐厅 / 清华大学建筑设计研究院素朴工作室

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