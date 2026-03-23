Lakeside Restaurant at Silk Road Friendship Park / THAD SUP Atelier

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Category: Restaurant

Principal Architects: Song Yehao, Chen Xiaojuan

Architectural Design Team: Xie Dan, Boey Yingyan, Gao Weizhi, Guan Xiaoqing, Chen Kaile, Shi Lei, Shi Chunxue, Wang Yichao

City: Baoding

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the core landscape area of the Silk Road Friendship Garden at the Dingzhou Garden Expo. The overall landscape design of the garden centers on the theme of auspicious clouds, with a circular landscape boulevard connecting the entire garden and a centripetal layout creating a diverse array of scenes. Among them, the restaurant unfolds gently along the curved shoreline of the central lake, its woven wooden structure forming a free and stretching curved form that resembles the undulating forest canopy. Blending seamlessly with the surrounding natural environment, it appears as if dancing gracefully.