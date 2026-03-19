Liten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

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Residential Architecture, Houses • United States Architects: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Corey Gaffer

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Abigail Turin , Caesarstone , Cappellini , Concrete Collaborative , Design Within Reach , Fontana Arte , Gunilla Lagerhem Ullberg for Kasthall , Jenn-Air

Lead Architects: Peter Q. Bohlin, FAIA; William T. James

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Peter Q. Bohlin, FAIA, William T. James

General Contractor: Zelinski Brothers

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Avanti Engineering / Angelo Vozza, P.E.

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Riegle Metals (siding/roofing)

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Liten Hytte is located on the shore of Lake Michigan, near the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The area is a popular summer destination, with modest clapboard cabins and cottages within easy walking distance of the pristine beaches and clear waters of the lake.