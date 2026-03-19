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Liten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

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Liten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - Exterior Photography, WoodLiten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, ChairLiten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairLiten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - Image 5 of 18Liten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
United States
  • Architects: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Corey Gaffer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Abigail Turin, Caesarstone, Cappellini, Concrete Collaborative , Design Within Reach, Fontana Arte, Gunilla Lagerhem Ullberg for Kasthall, Jenn-Air
  • Lead Architects: Peter Q. Bohlin, FAIA; William T. James
  • Lead Team: Peter Q. Bohlin, FAIA, William T. James
  • General Contractor: Zelinski Brothers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Avanti Engineering / Angelo Vozza, P.E.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Riegle Metals (siding/roofing)
  • Country: United States
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Liten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Corey Gaffer

Text description provided by the architects. Liten Hytte is located on the shore of Lake Michigan, near the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The area is a popular summer destination, with modest clapboard cabins and cottages within easy walking distance of the pristine beaches and clear waters of the lake.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Liten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 19 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039665/liten-hytte-house-bohlin-cywinski-jackson> ISSN 0719-8884

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