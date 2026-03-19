Liten Hytte House / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

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Architects: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
- Area: 1000 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Corey Gaffer
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Manufacturers: Abigail Turin, Caesarstone, Cappellini, Concrete Collaborative , Design Within Reach, Fontana Arte, Gunilla Lagerhem Ullberg for Kasthall, Jenn-Air
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Lead Architects: Peter Q. Bohlin, FAIA; William T. James
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Peter Q. Bohlin, FAIA, William T. James
- General Contractor: Zelinski Brothers
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Avanti Engineering / Angelo Vozza, P.E.
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Riegle Metals (siding/roofing)
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Liten Hytte is located on the shore of Lake Michigan, near the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The area is a popular summer destination, with modest clapboard cabins and cottages within easy walking distance of the pristine beaches and clear waters of the lake.