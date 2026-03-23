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Nest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

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Nest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyNest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 3 of 58Nest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 4 of 58Nest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 5 of 58Nest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - More Images+ 53

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Chapel
Brazil
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Nest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 9 of 58
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. For an architect, every project begins as an act of reading – reading the land, the light, the materials, the intentions, and even the intangible: that which dwells between space and spirit. To interpret the world and then translate it into form may be the most delicate and enduring exercise in architecture. And when that translation approaches the sacred, the gesture takes on another dimension – a search, through matter, for a language that ascends.

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Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelBrazil

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelBrazil
Cite: "Nest Chapel / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura" 23 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039620/nest-chapel-felipe-caboclo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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