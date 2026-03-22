Chr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects

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Architects: Rever & Drage Architects
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tom Auger
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Manufacturers: Aanesland Limtre AS, Svenneby Sag og Høvleri
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Text description provided by the architects. The project in Chr. Tomter's veg in Rælingen represents a careful and deliberate expansion of a modest traditional home into a rich and spatially complex residence for a large and active family. The original house, a small red-painted wooden dwelling with white-framed windows in a popular and romantic vernacular style, was cherished by the owners for its character and familiarity. Their ambition was to preserve that charm while increasing the living area and creating a variety of new spaces suited to contemporary family life.