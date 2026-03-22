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Chr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects

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Chr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects - Image 2 of 35Chr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects - Exterior PhotographyChr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects - Interior Photography, WoodChr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairChr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Raelingen, Norway
  • Architects: Rever & Drage Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Auger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aanesland Limtre AS, Svenneby Sag og Høvleri
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Chr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects - Image 2 of 35
© Tom Auger

Text description provided by the architects. The project in Chr. Tomter's veg in Rælingen represents a careful and deliberate expansion of a modest traditional home into a rich and spatially complex residence for a large and active family. The original house, a small red-painted wooden dwelling with white-framed windows in a popular and romantic vernacular style, was cherished by the owners for its character and familiarity. Their ambition was to preserve that charm while increasing the living area and creating a variety of new spaces suited to contemporary family life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Chr. Tomters veg house / Rever & Drage Architects" 22 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039538/chr-tomters-veg-house-rever-and-drage-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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