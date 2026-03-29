Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura

-
Architects: TO DO hub d'arquitectura
- Area: 327 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
-
Manufacturers: Omelette Editions, Point 1920
-
Lead Architects: Angel Zaragoza, Borja Costa
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Montgó mountain in Javea, this dwelling unfolds, approaching its implementation with respect for the location and formal precision. The project avoids iconic gestures and prioritizes a clear integration into the environment through horizontal volumes, controlled proportions, and a land occupation that preserves the landscape's readability.