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Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura

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Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura - Image 2 of 18Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteFilipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living RoomFilipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura - Interior PhotographyFilipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Jávea, Spain
  • Architects: TO DO hub d'arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  327
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Omelette Editions, Point 1920
  • Lead Architects: Angel Zaragoza, Borja Costa
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Jordi Costa, Alba Monfort, Begonya Sastre
  • General Construction: Edificaciones RC
  • Architectural Offices: TO DO hub d'arquitectura
  • City: Jávea
  • Country: Spain
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Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura - Image 2 of 18
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Montgó mountain in Javea, this dwelling unfolds, approaching its implementation with respect for the location and formal precision. The project avoids iconic gestures and prioritizes a clear integration into the environment through horizontal volumes, controlled proportions, and a land occupation that preserves the landscape's readability.

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TO DO hub d'arquitectura
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Cite: "Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura" [Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura] 29 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039400/filipines-house-to-do-hub-darquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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