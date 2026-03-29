Filipines House / TO DO hub d'arquitectura

+ 13

Category: Houses

Design Team: Jordi Costa, Alba Monfort, Begonya Sastre

General Construction: Edificaciones RC

Architectural Offices: TO DO hub d'arquitectura

City: Jávea

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Montgó mountain in Javea, this dwelling unfolds, approaching its implementation with respect for the location and formal precision. The project avoids iconic gestures and prioritizes a clear integration into the environment through horizontal volumes, controlled proportions, and a land occupation that preserves the landscape's readability.