Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio

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Category: Square, Market

Words And Photography: Mónica Barreneche

Client: Gobernación del Cesar

City: Valledupar

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. In Valledupar, going to the public market had never been a spatial experience, but rather an everyday necessity: buy, sell, leave. However, on the city's periphery—where public space is scarce and state infrastructure tends to arrive late, if at all—a new building designed by TARQ Studio has quietly begun to change that logic.