Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio

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Architects: Tarq Studio
- Area: 3057 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mónica Barreneche
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Lead Architects: Eduardo Torrente, Andrés Pinzón, Nicolás Suárez, Nathalia Crosby
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- Words And Photography: Mónica Barreneche
- Client: Gobernación del Cesar
- City: Valledupar
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. In Valledupar, going to the public market had never been a spatial experience, but rather an everyday necessity: buy, sell, leave. However, on the city's periphery—where public space is scarce and state infrastructure tends to arrive late, if at all—a new building designed by TARQ Studio has quietly begun to change that logic.