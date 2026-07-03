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Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio

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Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio - Exterior Photography, ColumnPlaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio - Image 3 of 32Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio - Image 4 of 32Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio - Interior Photography, Column, Concrete, BeamPlaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio - More Images+ 27

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Square, Market
Valledupar, Colombia
  • Architects: Tarq Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3057
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mónica Barreneche
  • Lead Architects: Eduardo Torrente, Andrés Pinzón, Nicolás Suárez, Nathalia Crosby
  • Category: Square, Market
  • Words And Photography: Mónica Barreneche
  • Client: Gobernación del Cesar
  • City: Valledupar
  • Country: Colombia
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Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Mónica Barreneche

Text description provided by the architects. In Valledupar, going to the public market had never been a spatial experience, but rather an everyday necessity: buy, sell, leave. However, on the city's periphery—where public space is scarce and state infrastructure tends to arrive late, if at all—a new building designed by TARQ Studio has quietly begun to change that logic.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignSquareCommercial ArchitectureMarketColombia
Cite: "Plaza Luna Vallenata / Tarq Studio " 03 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039373/plaza-luna-vallenata-tarq-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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