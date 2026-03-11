Submit a Project Advertise
Sports Campus in Ben Guerir / OUALALOU+CHOI

Recreation & Training, Sustainability
Ben Guerir, Morocco
Sports Campus in Ben Guerir / OUALALOU+CHOI - Image 2 of 8
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a center for top-level sportsmen and women on a regional scale, this project incorporates a high density of programs and uses, within an arid territory and a loose, poorly defined urban fabric. The architecture is monumental in its design but retains great simplicity in its implementation and in the choice of materials used.

OUALALOU+CHOI
Concrete

