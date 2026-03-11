Sports Campus in Ben Guerir / OUALALOU+CHOI

•
Ben Guerir, Morocco
Architects: OUALALOU+CHOI
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Luc Boegly
Lead Architects: Tarik Oualalou, Linna Choi
- Category: Recreation & Training, Sustainability
- Design Team: Ghita Benjelloun, Chaima Laasel
- Site Area: 10.230 sqm
- City: Ben Guerir
- Country: Morocco
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a center for top-level sportsmen and women on a regional scale, this project incorporates a high density of programs and uses, within an arid territory and a loose, poorly defined urban fabric. The architecture is monumental in its design but retains great simplicity in its implementation and in the choice of materials used.