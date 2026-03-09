La Manufacture Cultural Center / MARS Architectes

+ 26

Category: Cultural Center

Design Team: MARS Architectes

Client: Villefranche-de-Rouergue Town Council

Heritage Architect: Caroline Serra

Engineer Structure: Batiserf

Engineer Fluids / Electricity: BET Choulet

Economist: BMF

Acoustician: Studio DAP

Scenographer: DUCKS Scéno

City: Villefranche-de-Rouergue

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The creation of this cultural center stems from the need for a functional facility capable of bringing together services currently scattered throughout the town in order to better serve local residents. Located in a historic bastide now identified as an area facing social and economic challenges, the project represents a first step in the renewal of Villefranche-de-Rouergue's town center. It is conceived as an inclusive place, particularly attentive to disadvantaged populations, dedicated to sharing, education, and cultural life.