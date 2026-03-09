Submit a Project Advertise
World
La Manufacture Cultural Center / MARS Architectes

Cultural Center
Villefranche-de-Rouergue, France
  • Category: Cultural Center
  • Design Team: MARS Architectes
  • Client: Villefranche-de-Rouergue Town Council
  • Heritage Architect: Caroline Serra
  • Engineer Structure: Batiserf
  • Engineer Fluids / Electricity: BET Choulet
  • Economist: BMF
  • Acoustician: Studio DAP
  • Scenographer: DUCKS Scéno
  • City: Villefranche-de-Rouergue
  • Country: France
La Manufacture Cultural Center / MARS Architectes
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. The creation of this cultural center stems from the need for a functional facility capable of bringing together services currently scattered throughout the town in order to better serve local residents. Located in a historic bastide now identified as an area facing social and economic challenges, the project represents a first step in the renewal of Villefranche-de-Rouergue's town center. It is conceived as an inclusive place, particularly attentive to disadvantaged populations, dedicated to sharing, education, and cultural life.

MARS Architectes
StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterFrance

Cite: "La Manufacture Cultural Center / MARS Architectes" 09 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039010/la-manufacture-cultural-center-mars-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

