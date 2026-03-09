La Manufacture Cultural Center / MARS Architectes

•
Villefranche-de-Rouergue, France
-
Architects: MARS Architectes
- Area: 1700 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Charly Broyez
- Category: Cultural Center
- Design Team: MARS Architectes
- Client: Villefranche-de-Rouergue Town Council
- Heritage Architect: Caroline Serra
- Engineer Structure: Batiserf
- Engineer Fluids / Electricity: BET Choulet
- Economist: BMF
- Acoustician: Studio DAP
- Scenographer: DUCKS Scéno
- City: Villefranche-de-Rouergue
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The creation of this cultural center stems from the need for a functional facility capable of bringing together services currently scattered throughout the town in order to better serve local residents. Located in a historic bastide now identified as an area facing social and economic challenges, the project represents a first step in the renewal of Villefranche-de-Rouergue's town center. It is conceived as an inclusive place, particularly attentive to disadvantaged populations, dedicated to sharing, education, and cultural life.