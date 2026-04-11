Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. China
  5. Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio

Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio

Save

Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio - Exterior PhotographyYutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio - Image 3 of 38Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio - Image 4 of 38Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio - Image 5 of 38Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team: Weimin Gong, He Zhang, Wenwei Lai, Yang Lu, Xuelin Wang, Jie Yu, Dongdong Yu, Liqi Lu, Peilin Li, Qi Wang, Xianbin Chen, Minsi Hu, Mingzhu Guo, Baolin Song, Yueyi Zhang, Silin Wen
  • Engineering: Rong Xie, Meirong Lai, Jiang Li, Hongyue Wang, Hao Guo, Tingting Wang, Zongrui Lu, Jingzhe Wang, Zhongping Liu, Weifang Wang, Xiaomin Liu, Zhaocong Luo
  • Landscape: Weimin Gong, Wenwei Lai, Peilin Li
  • Facade Consultant: China Academy of Building Research Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design Consultant: DASUN Environmental Art Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Public Works Bureau of Guangming District, Shenzhen Guangming Tagen Cultural and Sports Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio - Exterior Photography
© Liqi Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Yutang Culture and Sports Center is located in Tianliao Community, Yutang Subdistrict, Guangming District, Shenzhen, at a local center enclosed by a dense urban-village context and surrounding industrial areas. Conceived as a highly integrated civic complex, the project accommodates a wide range of public programs including a sports hall, library, cultural center, art gallery, performance space, community health service center, bus terminal, and retail facilities. With a total floor area of approximately 54,690 square meters—about 29,000 square meters above ground and 25,690 square meters below—the project primarily serves residents of nearby urban villages as well as the adjacent industrial workforce. The surrounding industrial land is currently undergoing renewal, situating the project within an urban context that remains in flux.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Shenzhen University Institute of Architecture Design & Research_GL Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio" 11 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038997/yutang-culture-and-sports-center-gl-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ACF

玉塘文体中心 / GL Studio - 深圳大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags