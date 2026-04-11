Yutang Culture and Sports Center / GL Studio

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture

Design Team: Weimin Gong, He Zhang, Wenwei Lai, Yang Lu, Xuelin Wang, Jie Yu, Dongdong Yu, Liqi Lu, Peilin Li, Qi Wang, Xianbin Chen, Minsi Hu, Mingzhu Guo, Baolin Song, Yueyi Zhang, Silin Wen

Engineering: Rong Xie, Meirong Lai, Jiang Li, Hongyue Wang, Hao Guo, Tingting Wang, Zongrui Lu, Jingzhe Wang, Zhongping Liu, Weifang Wang, Xiaomin Liu, Zhaocong Luo

Landscape: Weimin Gong, Wenwei Lai, Peilin Li

Facade Consultant: China Academy of Building Research Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design Consultant: DASUN Environmental Art Co., Ltd.

Clients: Public Works Bureau of Guangming District, Shenzhen Guangming Tagen Cultural and Sports Development Co., Ltd.

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Yutang Culture and Sports Center is located in Tianliao Community, Yutang Subdistrict, Guangming District, Shenzhen, at a local center enclosed by a dense urban-village context and surrounding industrial areas. Conceived as a highly integrated civic complex, the project accommodates a wide range of public programs including a sports hall, library, cultural center, art gallery, performance space, community health service center, bus terminal, and retail facilities. With a total floor area of approximately 54,690 square meters—about 29,000 square meters above ground and 25,690 square meters below—the project primarily serves residents of nearby urban villages as well as the adjacent industrial workforce. The surrounding industrial land is currently undergoing renewal, situating the project within an urban context that remains in flux.