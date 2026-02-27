Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Barão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura

Barão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura

Save

Barão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenBarão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenBarão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, BeamBarão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Image 5 of 31Barão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
  • Architects: Gil Mello Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  217
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Securit
  • Lead Architect: Gil Mello
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Barão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion project of this residence was carried out with the acquisition of the neighboring lot adjacent to the existing residence, with its original profile and vegetation preserved. Two new buildings were proposed for this lot.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gil Mello Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "Barão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura" [Casa Barão Geraldo / Gil Mello Arquitetura] 27 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038989/barao-geraldo-house-gil-mello-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags