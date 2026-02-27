Barão Geraldo House / Gil Mello Arquitetura

-
Architects: Gil Mello Arquitetura
- Area: 217 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Manuel Sá
-
Manufacturers: OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, OC pisos de madeira, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Sanitherm, Securit
-
Lead Architect: Gil Mello
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Francisco Talocchi
- Engineering: Ita Engenharia em Madeira
- Landscape Architecture: Gabriela Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone arquitetura da paisagem
- Artistic Mural And Color Composition: Joana Lira
Text description provided by the architects. The expansion project of this residence was carried out with the acquisition of the neighboring lot adjacent to the existing residence, with its original profile and vegetation preserved. Two new buildings were proposed for this lot.