Open Call for Projects Collaborator Program Participant at ArchDaily

ArchDaily is looking for a proactive and curious architect to be part of our Projects Collaborator Program. As a part-time program participant, you will be working with the team in charge of curating and coordinating all built project publications on ArchDaily.

The Projects team features worldwide built works based on their contribution to architecture development, contextual representation, and informative quality. Your mission as a program participant is to assist in the curation of the largest online projects database, as well as support in any internal tasks that help the team achieve its goals.