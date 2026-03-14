House in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura

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Category: Houses

Author Architect: Clara Crous Fort

Technical Architect: Francesc Xavier Coromina Corominas

Construction: Fustech

Carpentry: Deco Fusta Pey

Blacksmith: Moragas Salvans

Kitchen: Albert Aubach

Technical Facilities: Jaume Ruiz

Machined Wood Solutions: 7VETES

Polished Concrete Floor: Grup Curanta

City: Vilamacolum

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Architect Clara Crous and her partner Carles acquired the last available plot on one of the streets in Vilamacolum, a small village in the Alt Empordà. It is a triangular lot, in direct contact with the agricultural landscape that has historically defined the territory and also Carles’ biography, which is deeply connected to the countryside.