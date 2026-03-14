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House in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura

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House in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairHouse in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodHouse in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Vilamacolum, Spain
  • Architects: Clara Crous Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  235
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Montse Capdevila
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Santa & Cole, Marset, Siete Formas, Alex Mestre, Blasco&Vila, Calma Outdoor, Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn, IHI Studio, Icónico, Mosaics Torra, Vergés Design
  • Category: Houses
  • Author Architect: Clara Crous Fort
  • Technical Architect: Francesc Xavier Coromina Corominas
  • Construction: Fustech
  • Carpentry: Deco Fusta Pey
  • Blacksmith: Moragas Salvans
  • Kitchen: Albert Aubach
  • Technical Facilities: Jaume Ruiz
  • Machined Wood Solutions: 7VETES
  • Polished Concrete Floor: Grup Curanta
  • City: Vilamacolum
  • Country: Spain
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House in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Montse Capdevila

Text description provided by the architects. Architect Clara Crous and her partner Carles acquired the last available plot on one of the streets in Vilamacolum, a small village in the Alt Empordà. It is a triangular lot, in direct contact with the agricultural landscape that has historically defined the territory and also Carles’ biography, which is deeply connected to the countryside.

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Cite: "House in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura" [Casa al Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura] 14 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038894/house-in-pradet-clara-crous-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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