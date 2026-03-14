House in Pradet / Clara Crous Arquitectura

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Architects: Clara Crous Arquitectura
- Area: 235 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Montse Capdevila
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Manufacturers: JUNG, Santa & Cole, Marset, Siete Formas, Alex Mestre, Blasco&Vila, Calma Outdoor, Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn, IHI Studio, Icónico, Mosaics Torra, Vergés Design
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- Category: Houses
- Author Architect: Clara Crous Fort
- Technical Architect: Francesc Xavier Coromina Corominas
- Construction: Fustech
- Carpentry: Deco Fusta Pey
- Blacksmith: Moragas Salvans
- Kitchen: Albert Aubach
- Technical Facilities: Jaume Ruiz
- Machined Wood Solutions: 7VETES
- Polished Concrete Floor: Grup Curanta
- City: Vilamacolum
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Architect Clara Crous and her partner Carles acquired the last available plot on one of the streets in Vilamacolum, a small village in the Alt Empordà. It is a triangular lot, in direct contact with the agricultural landscape that has historically defined the territory and also Carles’ biography, which is deeply connected to the countryside.