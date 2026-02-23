Ramalde Sports Park / Domitianus Arquitectura

-
Architects: Domitianus Arquitectura
- Area: 2898 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Inês d’Orey
- Category: Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training
- Architecture And Project Coordination: Paulo Tormenta Pinto
- Collaboration: Rosa Maria Bastos, João Costa, Bernardo Vicente, Mariana Brito
- Foundations And Structures: Miguel Villar, Paulo Mendonça
- Hydraulics: Jorge Pinheiro, Rita Duarte
- Electrical Infrastructure And Scs: Jorge Loureiro Ferreira, Daniel Moreira
- Safety: Renata Costa Carvalho
- Acoustics: Renata Costa Carvalho
- Gas Network: Susana Costa e Sousa
- Interior Roadways: Susana Costa e Sousa
- Landscaping: Mónica Farina
- Partnerships: Betar and JCT
- Promoter: GoPorto – Gestão e Obras do Porto, EM
- Procedure Manager: Hélder Pereira
- Contractor: CT - Cálculos & Títulos – Construções Unipessoal
- Construction Management: Carlos Quaresma, Domingos Brito
- Supervision: KN – Engenharia, Lda
- Technical Supervision: Luísa Outeiro, Sandra Araújo
- City: Porto
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is located in the northern half of the Ramalde Sports Park, comprising the construction of a new field for rugby and football, a support building with locker rooms and a covered stand, an athletics area (for shot put, hammer throw, and javelin), and a space dedicated to archery.