Ramalde Sports Park / Domitianus Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyRamalde Sports Park / Domitianus Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteRamalde Sports Park / Domitianus Arquitectura - Image 4 of 27Ramalde Sports Park / Domitianus Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyRamalde Sports Park / Domitianus Arquitectura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training
Porto, Portugal
  • Architecture And Project Coordination: Paulo Tormenta Pinto
  • Collaboration: Rosa Maria Bastos, João Costa, Bernardo Vicente, Mariana Brito
  • Foundations And Structures: Miguel Villar, Paulo Mendonça
  • Hydraulics: Jorge Pinheiro, Rita Duarte
  • Electrical Infrastructure And Scs: Jorge Loureiro Ferreira, Daniel Moreira
  • Safety: Renata Costa Carvalho
  • Acoustics: Renata Costa Carvalho
  • Gas Network: Susana Costa e Sousa
  • Interior Roadways: Susana Costa e Sousa
  • Landscaping: Mónica Farina
  • Partnerships: Betar and JCT
  • Promoter: GoPorto – Gestão e Obras do Porto, EM
  • Procedure Manager: Hélder Pereira
  • Contractor: CT - Cálculos & Títulos – Construções Unipessoal
  • Construction Management: Carlos Quaresma, Domingos Brito
  • Supervision: KN – Engenharia, Lda
  • Technical Supervision: Luísa Outeiro, Sandra Araújo
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
Ramalde Sports Park / Domitianus Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Inês d’Orey

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is located in the northern half of the Ramalde Sports Park, comprising the construction of a new field for rugby and football, a support building with locker rooms and a covered stand, an athletics area (for shot put, hammer throw, and javelin), and a space dedicated to archery.

Project gallery

About this office
Domitianus Arquitectura
Top #Tags