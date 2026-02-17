Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Georgia
  5. Lopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete

Lopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete

Save

Lopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingLopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Image 3 of 17Lopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Beam, ChairLopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, GlassLopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Retail Interiors
Telavi, Georgia
  • Architects: Studio Gypsandconcrete
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  48
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Grigoriy Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Studio Gypsandconcrete, Vintage Italian glass
  • Lead Architects: Lado Lomitashvili
Save this picture!
Lopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Gypsandconcrete
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsGeorgia

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsGeorgia
Cite: "Lopota Gift Shop / Studio Gypsandconcrete" 17 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038732/lopota-gift-shop-studio-gypsandconcrete> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags