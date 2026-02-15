Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10

•
Zhangzhou, China
-
Architects: Studio 10
- Area: 219 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Chao Zhang
-
Manufacturers: Unknown (Removed)
-
Lead Architects: Shi Zhou
- Category: Recreation & Training
- Design Team: Chunhui Mo, Jingqi Qiu, Ziqi Wang, Yifan Hu, Yiman Liao, Jiaxiao Bao (Project Assistant), Thomas Jingwei Zhang, Ruiyu Zhang, Chunyu Li (Intern)
- Urban Planning: Yudao studio
- Landscape Architecture: Yudao studio
- Construction Drawing Team: Epara Design Consultants(Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
- Contractor: Fujian Xijing Municipal Public Works Construction Co., Ltd., Fujian Lutao
- Clients: China Merchants Zhangzhou Development Zone Co., Ltd.
- City: Zhangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Studio 10 has designed a set of experimental water sports support buildings for Nerve Lab on Double Happiness Island in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province. The project is an integrated facility combining light cultural tourism, water sports, and community services, aiming to provide retail, casual dining, small-scale exhibitions, stepped public seating areas, and public restrooms for sports enthusiasts, visitors, and nearby residents.