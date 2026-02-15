Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. China
  5. Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10

Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10

Save

Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10 - Image 2 of 40Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10 - Image 3 of 40Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10 - Interior PhotographyNerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10 - Image 5 of 40Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10 - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Recreation & Training
Zhangzhou, China
  • Architects: Studio 10
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  219
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Unknown (Removed)
  • Lead Architects: Shi Zhou
  • Design Team: Chunhui Mo, Jingqi Qiu, Ziqi Wang, Yifan Hu, Yiman Liao, Jiaxiao Bao (Project Assistant), Thomas Jingwei Zhang, Ruiyu Zhang, Chunyu Li (Intern)
  • Urban Planning: Yudao studio
  • Landscape Architecture: Yudao studio
  • Construction Drawing Team: Epara Design Consultants(Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor: Fujian Xijing Municipal Public Works Construction Co., Ltd., Fujian Lutao
  • Clients: China Merchants Zhangzhou Development Zone Co., Ltd.
  • City: Zhangzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10 - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Studio 10 has designed a set of experimental water sports support buildings for Nerve Lab on Double Happiness Island in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province. The project is an integrated facility combining light cultural tourism, water sports, and community services, aiming to provide retail, casual dining, small-scale exhibitions, stepped public seating areas, and public restrooms for sports enthusiasts, visitors, and nearby residents.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio 10
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingChina
Cite: "Nerve Lab. Experimental Sports Support Buildings on Double Happiness Island / Studio 10" 15 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038610/nerve-lab-experimental-sports-support-buildings-on-double-happiness-island-studio-10> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags