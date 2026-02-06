Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Qatar
  5. Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace

Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace

Save

Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace - Interior Photography, Closet, ConcreteArt Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace - Image 3 of 9Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace - Image 4 of 9Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace - Image 5 of 9Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
Doha, Qatar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace - Image 5 of 9
Courtesy of Art Basel Qatar

Text description provided by the architects. Sumayya Vally, Counterspace pays homage to lost gathering spaces across the Muslim world at the inaugural Art Basel Qatar. Architect Sumayya Vally, Counterspace presents In the Assembly of Lovers, an installation commissioned for the inaugural Art Basel Qatar, taking place in Doha from 3–7 February 2026. Curated by Egyptian artist Wael Shawky, the fair explores the theme 'Becoming' – a meditation on humanity's ongoing transformation and the evolving systems that shape how we live, believe, and create meaning.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Counterspace
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureQatar

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureQatar
Cite: "Art Basel Qatar - In the Assembly of Lovers / Counterspace" 06 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038541/art-basel-qatar-in-the-assembly-of-lovers-counterspace> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags