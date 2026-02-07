The Luc Lifestyle / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design

+ 21

Category: Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Kadek Wahyu Sanjaya, Gayatri Wening Satyatama, Sang Ayu Putu Cantika, Davey Rezon

Landscape Architecture: Bali Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Abed Structure

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PT. Dewata Ayu Sri

City: Bali

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The LUC Lifestyle is envisioned as a contemporary destination that seamlessly blends food and beverages, fashion, fragrance, aesthetic dental care, and traditional Balinese craftsmanship into a single elevated experience. Its core design idea is to create a vibrant hub that reflects the dynamic, international energy of Canggu while honoring the island's cultural identity. This vision guided not only the lifestyle concept but also the architectural language that defines the entire development.