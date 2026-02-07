Submit a Project Advertise
The Luc Lifestyle / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Bali, Indonesia
  • Architects: Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  908
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Indra Wiras
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jotun, Teras Bta
  • Lead Architects: I Putu Angga Prastika, Julius Saptian Gunawan
  • Design Team: Kadek Wahyu Sanjaya, Gayatri Wening Satyatama, Sang Ayu Putu Cantika, Davey Rezon
  • Landscape Architecture: Bali Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Abed Structure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: PT. Dewata Ayu Sri
  • City: Bali
  • Country: Indonesia
The Luc Lifestyle / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Indra Wiras

Text description provided by the architects. The LUC Lifestyle is envisioned as a contemporary destination that seamlessly blends food and beverages, fashion, fragrance, aesthetic dental care, and traditional Balinese craftsmanship into a single elevated experience. Its core design idea is to create a vibrant hub that reflects the dynamic, international energy of Canggu while honoring the island's cultural identity. This vision guided not only the lifestyle concept but also the architectural language that defines the entire development.

