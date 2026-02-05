Brown and Crouppen King’s Hill Headquarters / HOK

•
St. Louis, United States
-
Architects: HOK
- Area: 48000 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sam Fentress
-
Manufacturers: Sherwin-Williams, Armstrong, Bentley Mills, Finelite, Focal Point Lights, Golterman & Sabo, LightArt, Maars Living Wall, Mutina, PLAE, SYNLawn, Shaw, Spoonflower, Tarkett, USAI, Ultima, ZINTRA
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: HOK
- Mep Consultants: Design-Build
- General Contractor : Paric Construction
- City: St. Louis
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Brown & Crouppen's new headquarters transforms a century-old stove factory into a workplace that competes with the comfort of home while honoring St. Louis' industrial heritage.