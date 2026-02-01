Kruonio Residence / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

+ 22

Category: Houses

Architects: A.Kubilius, A.Braškys, A.Rimšelis, G.Natkevičius

Interior Architect: A.Natkevičiūtė, K.Rutkauskė

Project Managers: K.Česnauskas, T. Jūras

Structural Engineer: M.Kasiulevičius, A. Filipovas

City: Kruonis

Country: Lithuania

Text description provided by the architects. A Dialogue Between Concrete and Nature

Site Selection: Architectural Intuition The story of the project began with a pivotal moment of professional insight. The client had already purchased two plots in a forested area, but after evaluating the surrounding territory, the architectural team suggested a change. The reason was a breathtaking landscape nearby, dominated by ancient, towering pines. A strong intuition—which proved to be exactly right—suggested that these pines should become the central axis of the house, rather than just a backdrop.