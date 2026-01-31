Submit a Project Advertise
Stream Eyewear Starfield Village Unjeong / RVMN

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Paju-si, South Korea
  Architects: RVMN
  Area: 70
  Year: 2026
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yongjoon Choi
  Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
Stream Eyewear Starfield Village Unjeong / RVMN - Image 3 of 20
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. If eyewear in the past was consumed primarily for vision correction, today it has come to be recognized as a small fashion item that expresses one's identity, shifting the direction of the eyewear market as a whole. Following Suwon, the second location—STREAM EYEWEAR Unjeong—breaks away from the conventional image of an "optical shop," redefines STREAM's brand presence, and unfolds with a narrative unique to Unjeong.

RVMN
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Retail Interiors South Korea
Cite: "Stream Eyewear Starfield Village Unjeong / RVMN" 31 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038202/stream-eyewear-starfield-village-unjeong-rvmn> ISSN 0719-8884

