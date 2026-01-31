Stream Eyewear Starfield Village Unjeong / RVMN

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. If eyewear in the past was consumed primarily for vision correction, today it has come to be recognized as a small fashion item that expresses one's identity, shifting the direction of the eyewear market as a whole. Following Suwon, the second location—STREAM EYEWEAR Unjeong—breaks away from the conventional image of an "optical shop," redefines STREAM's brand presence, and unfolds with a narrative unique to Unjeong.