Stream Eyewear Starfield Village Unjeong / RVMN

•
Paju-si, South Korea
-
Architects: RVMN
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
-
Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Jeongwon Choi
- City: Paju-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. If eyewear in the past was consumed primarily for vision correction, today it has come to be recognized as a small fashion item that expresses one's identity, shifting the direction of the eyewear market as a whole. Following Suwon, the second location—STREAM EYEWEAR Unjeong—breaks away from the conventional image of an "optical shop," redefines STREAM's brand presence, and unfolds with a narrative unique to Unjeong.