Paseo House of Cantera / Antumbra estudio

Architects: Antumbra estudio
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2024
Manufacturers: En concreto, La piedra de Occidente
- Category: Houses
- Architects In Charge: Catalina Joya, Nathalie Jimenez, Florentino Navarro
- Project Management And Design: Catalina Joya
- Design And Executive Project: Nathalie Jimenez
- Design And Construction Coordination: Florentino Navarro
- Illustrations: Ricardo Madera y Andrea Orozco
- Construction: Matia Difrenna, Juan Guardado
- Kitchen: Bruno Taller
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Colima, Mexico, a city with a tropical climate, cobblestone streets, and a strong artisanal tradition, Casa Paseo de la Cantera was conceived for a family of five members. The project stems from the request for an open ground floor that connects to the outside and the desire to integrate the San Andrés stone as the main material, crafted by local artisans.