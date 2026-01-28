Paseo House of Cantera / Antumbra estudio

Save this picture! © Sebastian Anaya / Registro Visual de Arquitectura

Category: Houses

Architects In Charge: Catalina Joya, Nathalie Jimenez, Florentino Navarro

Project Management And Design: Catalina Joya

Design And Executive Project: Nathalie Jimenez

Design And Construction Coordination: Florentino Navarro

Illustrations: Ricardo Madera y Andrea Orozco

Construction: Matia Difrenna, Juan Guardado

Kitchen: Bruno Taller

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Colima, Mexico, a city with a tropical climate, cobblestone streets, and a strong artisanal tradition, Casa Paseo de la Cantera was conceived for a family of five members. The project stems from the request for an open ground floor that connects to the outside and the desire to integrate the San Andrés stone as the main material, crafted by local artisans.