Terraweave Estate (Tiantian) Coffee Drying Yard / Edge Architects

+ 23

Category: Coffee Shop

Design Team: Suyang Liu, Chen Yao, YinPeng Yang, ShengLian He

Consultants: XTRUC INSTITUTE

City: Baoshan

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Parallel - The drying yard nestles on the mid-slope of Gaoligong Mountains' eastern flank in Mangkuan Yi-Dai Township. Aligned with the meridional Hengduan Ranges, it basks in prolonged sunlight from dawn to dusk. Enveloped by the mountain's primal grandeur, the new structure dissolves into the terrain with lightweight humility.