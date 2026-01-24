Terraweave Estate (Tiantian) Coffee Drying Yard / Edge Architects

•
Baoshan, China
-
Architects: Edge Architects
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Yang Chen
-
Lead Architects: Chen Xi
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Design Team: Suyang Liu, Chen Yao, YinPeng Yang, ShengLian He
- Consultants: XTRUC INSTITUTE
- City: Baoshan
- Country: China
Parallel - The drying yard nestles on the mid-slope of Gaoligong Mountains' eastern flank in Mangkuan Yi-Dai Township. Aligned with the meridional Hengduan Ranges, it basks in prolonged sunlight from dawn to dusk. Enveloped by the mountain's primal grandeur, the new structure dissolves into the terrain with lightweight humility.