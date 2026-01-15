Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Avber House / OFIS Architects

The Avber House / OFIS Architects

The Avber House / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Avber, Slovenia
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Project Team: Rok Oman, Špela Videčnik, Matej Krajnc, Janez Martinčič, Andrej Gregorič Rok Dolinšek, Klara Buzkova, Marieke Van Dorpe, Adrien Riviere
  • Mechanical Engineering: DeanMavri
  • Site Area: 650 m2
  • City: Avber
  • Country: Slovenia
The Avber House / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography
© J Martincic

Text description provided by the architects. Project Overview
On a hilltop overlooking the Karst plateau lies the village of Avber — a tightly clustered settlement shaped by stone, wind, and time. Here, a homestead has been carefully revitalized for an Australian client whose family traces its roots back to this very village. The project reconnects him not only to a place but also to the architectural traditions of his ancestors. What emerges is more than a renovation: it is a cultural return, a home re-established within a fabric marked by the fierce winter burja winds, the weight of stone, and the memory of community life.

OFIS Architects
Wood, Stone

Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment, Renovation, Slovenia

