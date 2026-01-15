The Avber House / OFIS Architects

-
Architects: OFIS Architects
- Area: 185 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:J Martincic
-
-
Electrical Engineering: MM-biro, DeanMavri
-
Structural Engineering: PA project, Milan Sorč
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Project Team: Rok Oman, Špela Videčnik, Matej Krajnc, Janez Martinčič, Andrej Gregorič Rok Dolinšek, Klara Buzkova, Marieke Van Dorpe, Adrien Riviere
- Mechanical Engineering: DeanMavri
- Site Area: 650 m2
- City: Avber
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. Project Overview
On a hilltop overlooking the Karst plateau lies the village of Avber — a tightly clustered settlement shaped by stone, wind, and time. Here, a homestead has been carefully revitalized for an Australian client whose family traces its roots back to this very village. The project reconnects him not only to a place but also to the architectural traditions of his ancestors. What emerges is more than a renovation: it is a cultural return, a home re-established within a fabric marked by the fierce winter burja winds, the weight of stone, and the memory of community life.