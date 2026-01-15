The Avber House / OFIS Architects

+ 29

Category: Houses, Renovation

Project Team: Rok Oman, Špela Videčnik, Matej Krajnc, Janez Martinčič, Andrej Gregorič Rok Dolinšek, Klara Buzkova, Marieke Van Dorpe, Adrien Riviere

Mechanical Engineering: DeanMavri

Site Area: 650 m2

City: Avber

Country: Slovenia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Project Overview

On a hilltop overlooking the Karst plateau lies the village of Avber — a tightly clustered settlement shaped by stone, wind, and time. Here, a homestead has been carefully revitalized for an Australian client whose family traces its roots back to this very village. The project reconnects him not only to a place but also to the architectural traditions of his ancestors. What emerges is more than a renovation: it is a cultural return, a home re-established within a fabric marked by the fierce winter burja winds, the weight of stone, and the memory of community life.