Community Center in Bercy-Cavaillon Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture (EVA Studio)

•
Cavaillon, Haiti
-
Architects: Emergent Vernacular Architecture (EVA Studio)
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Andrea Panizzo
-
Manufacturers: ONDULIT
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Offices
- Lead Team: Andrea Panizzo
- Technical Team: Mardochée William
- Design Team: Ismail El Kasmi, Aglaé Gouëzel, Clément Davy, Stanislav Varvarici
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Assemblage Ingénierie
- Landscape Architecture: Jardin Botanique des Cayes
- City: Cavaillon
- Country: Haiti
Text description provided by the architects. Hidden in the rich tropical vegetation of southern Haiti, the project consists of a community centre for the rural community of Bercy-Cavaillon, as well as the office of the local farmers' association APTEKKA. This is the only shared facility in this remote area, conceived as a place for training, cultural events, collective gatherings, and rest.