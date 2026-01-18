La Regalona House / Azimut 180°

•
Valdivia, Chile
-
Architects: Azimut 180°
- Area: 58 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Josefina Quezada
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Architects In Charge: Matthias Niehaus del Solar, Josefina Quezada
- Program : Casa de una habitación, un baño, living, comedor, cocina, con un espacio para un segundo dormitorio u oficina/taller.
- City: Valdivia
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the San Pedro River, just outside the city of Valdivia, Chile, La Regalona house is a balancing act between local cultural heritage and the needs of a contemporary home. The guiding thread of the Regalona's design is sustainability, which steered the creative process to reconcile the aesthetic aspects of the work with its integration into the landscape.