La Regalona House / Azimut 180°

La Regalona House / Azimut 180° - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Josefina Quezada

La Regalona House / Azimut 180° - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, Beam
La Regalona House / Azimut 180° - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Beam

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability
Valdivia, Chile
  Architects: Azimut 180°
  Area: 58
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Josefina Quezada
  Architects In Charge: Matthias Niehaus del Solar, Josefina Quezada
  • Program : Casa de una habitación, un baño, living, comedor, cocina, con un espacio para un segundo dormitorio u oficina/taller.
  • City: Valdivia
  • Country: Chile
La Regalona House / Azimut 180° - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Josefina Quezada

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the San Pedro River, just outside the city of Valdivia, Chile, La Regalona house is a balancing act between local cultural heritage and the needs of a contemporary home. The guiding thread of the Regalona's design is sustainability, which steered the creative process to reconcile the aesthetic aspects of the work with its integration into the landscape.

Azimut 180°
