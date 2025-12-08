Casa Legato / Hugo Kohno Architect Associates

•
Tokyo, Japan
-
Architects: Hugo Kohno Architect Associates
- Area: 196 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Seiichi Ohsawa
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This plan for this residential complex, which includes 11 maisonette units, was based around a system of nested spaces: the "Void Core" as a conduit for light and air; the "Space" as the primary living zone; the "Buffer," formed by corridors and stairs; and the "Case," which envelops the living areas.