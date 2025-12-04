Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Utriai Storage Barn / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

Utriai Storage Barn / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Offices
Utriai, Lithuania
  • Category: Houses, Offices
  • Interior Architect: K. Lodaitė
  • Project Managers: K. Lodaitė, T. Jūras
  • Structural Engineer: M. Kasiulevičius, R. Paleckis
  • City: Utriai
  • Country: Lithuania
Utriai Storage Barn / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Image 2 of 28
© Lukas Mykolaitis

Text description provided by the architects. In the village of Utriai (Klaipėda District), a newly constructed object dismantles the stereotypical view of a farm building. The architectural bureau "G. Natkevičius & Partners" presents a project where, beneath a metal "armor," lies not only machinery but also a cozy space adapted for hosting guests and overnight stays.

About this office
Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesLithuania

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesLithuania
Cite: "Utriai Storage Barn / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners" 04 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036605/storage-barn-in-utriai-architectural-bureau-gnatkevicius-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

