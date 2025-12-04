Utriai Storage Barn / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

+ 23

Category: Houses, Offices

Interior Architect: K. Lodaitė

Project Managers: K. Lodaitė, T. Jūras

Structural Engineer: M. Kasiulevičius, R. Paleckis

City: Utriai

Country: Lithuania

Text description provided by the architects. In the village of Utriai (Klaipėda District), a newly constructed object dismantles the stereotypical view of a farm building. The architectural bureau "G. Natkevičius & Partners" presents a project where, beneath a metal "armor," lies not only machinery but also a cozy space adapted for hosting guests and overnight stays.