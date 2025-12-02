Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House in Vinhedo / Apiacás Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Vinhedo, Brazil
  • Architects: Apiacás Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  333
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alessandro Kusuki
  • Lead Architects: Acácia Furuya, Anderson Freitas e Pedro Barros
  • Project Team: Artur Lacerda, Felipe Santos, Igor Grasser, Karina Rebello, Victor Rosa
  • Construction Management Unit: Aimberê Construção
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Lourenço
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Odair
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: RDA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Cia da Iluminação e Reka
  • Landscape Design: Marina Schmidt
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Edu Aquecedores, Enok Construções, Marmoraria Futura, GF Esquadrias
  • City: Vinhedo
  • Country: Brazil
© Alessandro Kusuki

Text description provided by the architects. The flat terrain with generous dimensions, intended for a residence with a maximum area of 250 m², motivated us to position it in a way to maximize the interface between the covered program and the external areas. The resulting distribution follows a logic already tested in other residential projects by the office, where the circulation between the rooms is configured as covered passages, yet open laterally — without frames or masonry — to extend the experience between the interior and exterior.

Apiacás Arquitetos
Cite: "House in Vinhedo / Apiacás Arquitetos" [Casa em Vinhedo / Apiacás Arquitetos] 02 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036541/house-in-vinhedo-apiacas-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags