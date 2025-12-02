House in Vinhedo / Apiacás Arquitetos

+ 18

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Artur Lacerda, Felipe Santos, Igor Grasser, Karina Rebello, Victor Rosa

Construction Management Unit: Aimberê Construção

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Lourenço

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Odair

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: RDA

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Cia da Iluminação e Reka

Landscape Design: Marina Schmidt

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Edu Aquecedores, Enok Construções, Marmoraria Futura, GF Esquadrias

City: Vinhedo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The flat terrain with generous dimensions, intended for a residence with a maximum area of 250 m², motivated us to position it in a way to maximize the interface between the covered program and the external areas. The resulting distribution follows a logic already tested in other residential projects by the office, where the circulation between the rooms is configured as covered passages, yet open laterally — without frames or masonry — to extend the experience between the interior and exterior.