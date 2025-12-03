House BP / Santiago Berlotti

+ 18

Houses • Mendiolaza, Argentina Architects: Santiago Berlotti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project EGGER Canteras del Mundo Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Santiago Bertotti

Category: Houses

General Construction: Federico Monjo

Landscape Architecture: Blas Spina

City: Mendiolaza

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a raised section of the lot, taking advantage of the gentle topography and deep views of the surrounding rural landscape. The main volume is arranged in a strictly longitudinal manner, aligned with the predominant boundaries of the land and integrating into the terrain through a green platform that follows the natural movement of the soil. The project is organized around two simultaneous formal operations: a monolithic body of continuous walls in earthy tones that creates a blind front towards the vehicular access and another that is completely permeable towards the landscape; and a support pavilion, with a lighter and more contemporary language, characterized by black carpentry, glass planes, and horizontal sunshades.