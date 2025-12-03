Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Mendiolaza, Argentina
  • Architects: Santiago Berlotti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EGGER, Canteras del Mundo
  • Lead Architect: Santiago Bertotti
  • Category: Houses
  • General Construction: Federico Monjo
  • Landscape Architecture: Blas Spina
  • City: Mendiolaza
  • Country: Argentina
House BP / Santiago Berlotti - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden, Concrete
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a raised section of the lot, taking advantage of the gentle topography and deep views of the surrounding rural landscape. The main volume is arranged in a strictly longitudinal manner, aligned with the predominant boundaries of the land and integrating into the terrain through a green platform that follows the natural movement of the soil. The project is organized around two simultaneous formal operations: a monolithic body of continuous walls in earthy tones that creates a blind front towards the vehicular access and another that is completely permeable towards the landscape; and a support pavilion, with a lighter and more contemporary language, characterized by black carpentry, glass planes, and horizontal sunshades.

Santiago Berlotti
Cite: "House BP / Santiago Berlotti" [Casa BP / Santiago Berlotti] 03 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036515/house-bp-santiago-berlotti> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags