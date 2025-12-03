House BP / Santiago Berlotti

-
Architects: Santiago Berlotti
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
-
Manufacturers: EGGER, Canteras del Mundo
-
Lead Architect: Santiago Bertotti
Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a raised section of the lot, taking advantage of the gentle topography and deep views of the surrounding rural landscape. The main volume is arranged in a strictly longitudinal manner, aligned with the predominant boundaries of the land and integrating into the terrain through a green platform that follows the natural movement of the soil. The project is organized around two simultaneous formal operations: a monolithic body of continuous walls in earthy tones that creates a blind front towards the vehicular access and another that is completely permeable towards the landscape; and a support pavilion, with a lighter and more contemporary language, characterized by black carpentry, glass planes, and horizontal sunshades.