  5. Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov

Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov

Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography
Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Facade
Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Glass, Concrete

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Renovation, Sustainability
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Design Team: Jan Peter Wingender, Caroline Versteden, Carlo van Steen, Alice Dicker
  • Original Design: Architect Arthur Staal
  • Client: Flow Development
  • Gross Floor Area New Base (Incl Roof Houses): 3,883.90 m²
  • Gross Floor Area New Crown: 1,369.70 m²
  • Net Floor Area New Base (Incl Roof Houses): 3,632.80 m²
  • Net Floor Area Existing Office Tower: 5,103.80 m²
  • Net Floor Area New Crown: 1,195.50 m²
  • Sustainability Rating: BREEAM Outstanding A++++
  • Sustainability Measures: Sustainable landscaping, enhancing biodiversity, PV panels, Water absorption and Water infiltration, Demountable façade cladding, Insulation of existing building, interior
  • Building Services: Bosman Bedrijven
  • Fire Safety: DGMR
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
Save this picture!
Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Tom de Kort
Save this picture!
Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov - Exterior Photography
© Stefan Müller
About this office
Office Winhov
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityThe Netherlands

Cite: "Staal-Kade Office Building Transformation / Office Winhov" 30 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036499/staal-kade-office-building-transformation-office-winhov> ISSN 0719-8884

