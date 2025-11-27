The ArchDaily Student Project Awards Are Now Open for Submissions

The first edition of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards is officially open for submissions!

At ArchDaily, we believe that the future of architecture is being shaped today in classrooms, studios, and workshops around the world. Guided by our mission to empower architects and designers with transformative tools, knowledge, and inspiration, we celebrate those who expand the definition of architecture, foster interdisciplinarity, and engage with the urgent challenges of our time. The Student Project Awards are rooted in these pillars, and aim to recognize the creativity and vision of students who are redefining architectural discourse.

Open to submissions for all students who are subscribed to ArchDaily Campus, this first edition approaches care from a collective perspective, focusing on the spaces that nurture better ways of living together: the architecture of coexistence. To speak of coexistence is to expand the notion of care, recognizing the presence of others — human and non-human, past and future — and designing with them in mind.

Architecture has the power to bring people together, bridging differences of age, culture, and background. It can foster belonging, cultivate dialogue, and create environments where communities thrive in dignity and diversity. In this spirit, the Awards will concentrate on one essential interpretation of coexistence: designing inclusive spaces for communities.

We invite students to interpret this theme through a conceptual architectural project. With this award, ArchDaily offers a global platform for students to share ideas, experiment with forms of care, and propose new ways of living together. It is an opportunity to imagine architecture not only as the act of building, but as a practice of inclusion, empathy, and shared futures.

Submissions should include the materials necessary to narrate and visually communicate the proposal: plans, sections, drawings, and sketches, accompanied by a written statement outlining the story and intentions of the project. Together, these elements should demonstrate how your design responds to the call for an Architecture of Coexistence.

To learn more about the Student Project Awards and submit, visit the official site and stay tuned for updates. Submissions are open until February 13, 2026 at 11:59pm CET.