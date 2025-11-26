Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Museum of the Amazon / Guá Arquitetura + be.bo. arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture, Museum
Belém, Brazil
  • Architects: Guá Arquitetura, be.bo. arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3309
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casa Brasileira Belém, Mãos Caruanas, Vedac
  • Lead Architects: Guá Arquitetura: Luis Guedes, Pablo do Vale | be.bo. arquitetos: Bel Lobo, Bob Neri
  • Coordination: Lola Belchi Serrano
  • Project Team: Guá Arquitetura: Leonardo Arruda, Larissa Teixeira; be.bo. arquitetos: Fernanda Carvalho, Júlia Carreiro, Gabriela Rodrigues, André Nascimento, Gabriel Parreira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: L+A Iluminação, 360 Solução Imagem Luz e Som
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Salt
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Sophia Jares - Juma Acessibilidade, D3M Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Isabela Lima - Bioma
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: RCM Construtora
  • City: Belém
  • Country: Brazil
Museum of the Amazon / Guá Arquitetura + be.bo. arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Coast, Cityscape
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The Museum of the Amazons (MAZ), a cultural space dedicated to valuing science and technology in the region, opened to the public in Belém on October 4th. The museum is part of Porto Futuro II, which comprises a set of works carried out by the Government of Pará, left as a legacy from COP 30 to the capital of Pará. The Pará-based office Guá Arquitetura and the Rio de Janeiro firm be.bo. architects are responsible for the design of the 3,100 m² warehouse. In parallel, the duo developed the museum's permanent exhibition design, which will open in 2026.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumBrazil
