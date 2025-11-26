Museum of the Amazon / Guá Arquitetura + be.bo. arquitetos

+ 24

Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum

Coordination: Lola Belchi Serrano

Project Team: Guá Arquitetura: Leonardo Arruda, Larissa Teixeira; be.bo. arquitetos: Fernanda Carvalho, Júlia Carreiro, Gabriela Rodrigues, André Nascimento, Gabriel Parreira

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: L+A Iluminação, 360 Solução Imagem Luz e Som

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Salt

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Sophia Jares - Juma Acessibilidade, D3M Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Isabela Lima - Bioma

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: RCM Construtora

City: Belém

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Museum of the Amazons (MAZ), a cultural space dedicated to valuing science and technology in the region, opened to the public in Belém on October 4th. The museum is part of Porto Futuro II, which comprises a set of works carried out by the Government of Pará, left as a legacy from COP 30 to the capital of Pará. The Pará-based office Guá Arquitetura and the Rio de Janeiro firm be.bo. architects are responsible for the design of the 3,100 m² warehouse. In parallel, the duo developed the museum's permanent exhibition design, which will open in 2026.