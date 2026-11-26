© Cunha Pimentel

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Santo Tirso, Portugal Architects: NPS Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 340 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Cunha Pimentel

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jansen BRUMA , Blanco , Catalano , JNF , Sanitana Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Rui Neto, Sérgio Silva

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Francisco Corte, Mariana Santos, Céline Zraggen

Civil Engineering: TISEM Engenharia, Lda

General Construction: Construções Souto, Lda

City: Santo Tirso

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The property consists of a series of platforms that overcome the difference in height between the streets adjacent to the land (approximately 12 metres). On the upper level, there were already some buildings, which appeared somewhat fragmented. The proposal sought to unite these fragments, outlining a U-shape that defines a patio to the east and recovers the old threshing floor to the south/west. The ends of the new shape start at the pre-existing buildings and join to the west with a new body that, while maintaining its shape, stands out for its tectonics.