Doca Linear Park / Natureza Urbana

+ 21

Category: Public Space

Project Team: Camila Reis, Julia Ximenes, Giulia Corsi, Claudia Jaegerman, Nicollas Rangel, Juliana Santos, Luan Neske, Yan Azevedo

Vegetation And Drainage Design: Geasa Engenharia

Structural Design: Marcello Sanguinetti Estruturas

Complementary Projects: Vallenge Engenharia

City: Belém

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The regeneration of the Linear Park of Doca, located in Belém do Pará, arises as a strategic urban intervention that combines infrastructure, landscape, and memory to reconnect the city to its waters through the enhancement of public spaces. Established over the old Igarapé das Almas — now a canal about 1.2 km long in the central median of Avenida Visconde de Sousa Franco — the project recaptures the hydric identity that historically structured the Reduto basin and which, throughout the urbanization process, has been buried under fragmented and functional logics.