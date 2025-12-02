Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Doca Linear Park / Natureza Urbana

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Public Space
Belém, Brazil
  • Category: Public Space
  • Project Team: Camila Reis, Julia Ximenes, Giulia Corsi, Claudia Jaegerman, Nicollas Rangel, Juliana Santos, Luan Neske, Yan Azevedo
  • Vegetation And Drainage Design: Geasa Engenharia
  • Structural Design: Marcello Sanguinetti Estruturas
  • Complementary Projects: Vallenge Engenharia
  • City: Belém
  • Country: Brazil
Doca Linear Park / Natureza Urbana - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The regeneration of the Linear Park of Doca, located in Belém do Pará, arises as a strategic urban intervention that combines infrastructure, landscape, and memory to reconnect the city to its waters through the enhancement of public spaces. Established over the old Igarapé das Almas — now a canal about 1.2 km long in the central median of Avenida Visconde de Sousa Franco — the project recaptures the hydric identity that historically structured the Reduto basin and which, throughout the urbanization process, has been buried under fragmented and functional logics.

