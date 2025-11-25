Reception Pavilion / Busch & Takasaki Architekten + gmp Architects

+ 6

Category: Cultural Architecture, Pavilion

Lead Team: Julian Busch

Design Team: Busch & Takasaki Architekten, gmp Architects

Architecture Offices: gmp

Landscape Architecture: gm013

City: Hamburg

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. To draw attention to the entrance of the operations yard within the complex and fast-moving streetscape of Bramfelder Chaussee, a simple yet sculptural element is needed—one that is highly visible from afar and therefore easy to locate.