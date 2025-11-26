Tam Dao Retreat House / Idee architects

+ 16

Houses • Tam Dao, Vietnam Architects: Idee architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eurowindows , Unios Lighting , Vietceramics

Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh

Text description provided by the architects. The house is set on a 2,000m² hillside plot in Tam Dao, where a cool mountain microclimate and a mature pine forest form a defining natural backdrop. All 52 existing trees were preserved, becoming a living structural framework that guided the project's spatial organization.