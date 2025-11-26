Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tam Dao Retreat House / Idee architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tam Dao, Vietnam
  • Architects: Idee architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eurowindows, Unios Lighting, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh
Tam Dao Retreat House / Idee architects - Image 2 of 21
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The house is set on a 2,000m² hillside plot in Tam Dao, where a cool mountain microclimate and a mature pine forest form a defining natural backdrop. All 52 existing trees were preserved, becoming a living structural framework that guided the project's spatial organization.

Idee architects
