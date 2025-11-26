Tam Dao Retreat House / Idee architects

-
Architects: Idee architects
- Area: 2000 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Trieu Chien
-
Manufacturers: Eurowindows, Unios Lighting, Vietceramics
-
Lead Architects: Tran Ngoc Linh
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The house is set on a 2,000m² hillside plot in Tam Dao, where a cool mountain microclimate and a mature pine forest form a defining natural backdrop. All 52 existing trees were preserved, becoming a living structural framework that guided the project's spatial organization.