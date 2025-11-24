House in Tochigi / Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects

-
Architects: Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects
- Area: 248 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Ryosei Watanabe
-
Manufacturers: CERA Tradibg (Removed), IOC, Kmew, NEW LIGHT POTTERY, miratap
-
Lead Architects: Tsuyoshi Oshiyama
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The site lies in a semi-rural neighborhood where land has been reorganized into a patchwork of houses and rice fields. The client, an avid gardener, envisioned a home where they could enjoy planting greenery, requesting a calm and tranquil atmosphere.