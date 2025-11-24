House in Tochigi / Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects

+ 30

Houses • Tochigi, Japan Architects: Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 248 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ryosei Watanabe

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CERA Tradibg (Removed) , IOC , Kmew , NEW LIGHT POTTERY , miratap

Lead Architects: Tsuyoshi Oshiyama

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Tsuyoshi Oshyama

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: mono

General Contractor: Futasugi Kogyo inc.

City: Tochigi

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The site lies in a semi-rural neighborhood where land has been reorganized into a patchwork of houses and rice fields. The client, an avid gardener, envisioned a home where they could enjoy planting greenery, requesting a calm and tranquil atmosphere.