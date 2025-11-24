Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House in Tochigi / Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tochigi, Japan
  • Architects: Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  248
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ryosei Watanabe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CERA Trading, IOC, Kmew, NEW LIGHT POTTERY, miratap
  • Lead Architects: Tsuyoshi Oshiyama
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Tsuyoshi Oshyama
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: mono
  • General Contractor: Futasugi Kogyo inc.
  • City: Tochigi
  • Country: Japan
House in Tochigi / Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects - Image 6 of 35
© Ryosei Watanabe

Text description provided by the architects. The site lies in a semi-rural neighborhood where land has been reorganized into a patchwork of houses and rice fields. The client, an avid gardener, envisioned a home where they could enjoy planting greenery, requesting a calm and tranquil atmosphere.

Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Tochigi / Tsuyoshi Oshiyama Architects" 24 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036247/house-in-tochigi-tsuyoshi-oshiyama-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

