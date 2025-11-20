House AL / N2B Arquitetura

+ 23

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Year: Ana Carolina Vicari, Leonardo Tomazeli, Larissa Fossalussa Lisse, Luiz Freire, Vitor Rodrigues

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ferriani

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Ferriani

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Corral Engenharia

General Construction: Breci Construtora

Interior Design: Breci Construtora

Landscape Architecture: Daniel Nunes

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Automundi, Engefrosty

City: Vila do Golfe

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Vila do Golf area, House AL was designed to take advantage of the terrain's slope. Divided into three levels, the residence offers privileged views of the landscape, both above and below the treetops, integrating its outdoor area, situated on the lower level, with the local scenery.