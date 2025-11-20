Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. House AL / N2B Arquitetura

House AL / N2B Arquitetura

Save

House AL / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse AL / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse AL / N2B Arquitetura - Image 4 of 28House AL / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse AL / N2B Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Vila do Golfe, Brazil
  • Architects: N2B Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1124
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Mossin
  • Lead Architects: Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker e Natalie Fogagnoli
  • Project Year: Ana Carolina Vicari, Leonardo Tomazeli, Larissa Fossalussa Lisse, Luiz Freire, Vitor Rodrigues
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ferriani
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Ferriani
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Corral Engenharia
  • General Construction: Breci Construtora
  • Interior Design: Breci Construtora
  • Landscape Architecture: Daniel Nunes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Automundi, Engefrosty
  • City: Vila do Golfe
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House AL / N2B Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Carolina Mossin

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Vila do Golf area, House AL was designed to take advantage of the terrain's slope. Divided into three levels, the residence offers privileged views of the landscape, both above and below the treetops, integrating its outdoor area, situated on the lower level, with the local scenery.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
N2B Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House AL / N2B Arquitetura" [Casa AL / N2B Arquitetura] 20 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036137/house-al-n2b-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags