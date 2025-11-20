Xiaye Zhang Residence / Studio MOR

-
Architects: Studio MOR
- Area: 474 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:ONE studio
-
Lead Architects: Li Le
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Xiaye Village, Zhejiang Province, the Xiaye Zhang Residence represents a sophisticated architectural intervention that reinterprets rural living through a contemporary lens. Designed by STUDIO MOR for a design-literate client, this 474 m² residence transforms a formerly congested family plot into a harmonious composition of built form and landscape.