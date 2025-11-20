Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Xiaye Zhang Residence / Studio MOR

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Ningbo, China
  • Architects: Studio MOR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  474
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ONE studio
  • Lead Architects: Li Le
© ONE studio

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Xiaye Village, Zhejiang Province, the Xiaye Zhang Residence represents a sophisticated architectural intervention that reinterprets rural living through a contemporary lens. Designed by STUDIO MOR for a design-literate client, this 474 m² residence transforms a formerly congested family plot into a harmonious composition of built form and landscape.

Residential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Xiaye Zhang Residence / Studio MOR" 20 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035954/xiaye-zhang-residence-studio-mor> ISSN 0719-8884

夏叶张宅 / Studio MOR

