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Category: Transportation Hub

Principal Architect: Rui Dinis, Henrique Marques

Collaborators Architects: Adriana Pacheco, Fred Delgado, Joana Leitão, João Ortigão, Marco Santos, Tiago Maciel

City: Lousada

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The planned intervention is located in the northern area of Lousada, a growing zone where new residential clusters, cultural spaces, and an expanded road network are being proposed to integrate with existing infrastructure. The intervention site has a strong cultural dynamic, supported by the Music Conservatory and, more recently, the opening of the Romanesque Interpretation Center. This new cultural hub has contributed to the revitalization of the area and to Lousada's northern expansion, reinforcing its identity as a key cultural district.