GF House / WINTERI Arquitectura

Houses • Frutillar, Chile Architects: WINTERI Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 288 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Joaquín Soffia Vega

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cubiertas Nacionales , Graphisoft Archicad , MK

Category: Houses

Architect In Charge: Rocío Henríquez R.

Team Lead: Joaquín Soffia

Design Team: Marcia Alves, Sofia Orellana, Constanza Aguirre, Rocío Henríquez, Fernanda Véliz

General Construction: Zurich Constructora

City: Frutillar

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The GF House is a single-family home located in the commune of Frutillar, Los Lagos Region, Chile. It is positioned at the highest point of the subdivision, offering a privileged view of Lake Llanquihue and the Osorno and Calbuco volcanoes. The project strategies are based on enhancing the views towards natural landmarks and taking advantage of sunlight to achieve greater energy efficiency.