  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Frutillar, Chile
  • Architects: WINTERI Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  288
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joaquín Soffia Vega
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cubiertas Nacionales, Graphisoft Archicad, MK
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect In Charge: Rocío Henríquez R.
  • Team Lead: Joaquín Soffia
  • Design Team: Marcia Alves, Sofia Orellana, Constanza Aguirre, Rocío Henríquez, Fernanda Véliz
  • General Construction: Zurich Constructora
  • City: Frutillar
  • Country: Chile
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
GF House / WINTERI Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Joaquín Soffia Vega

Text description provided by the architects. The GF House is a single-family home located in the commune of Frutillar, Los Lagos Region, Chile. It is positioned at the highest point of the subdivision, offering a privileged view of Lake Llanquihue and the Osorno and Calbuco volcanoes. The project strategies are based on enhancing the views towards natural landmarks and taking advantage of sunlight to achieve greater energy efficiency.

About this office
WINTERI Arquitectura
Office

Material

Wood

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "GF House / WINTERI Arquitectura" [Casa GF / WINTERI Arquitectura] 04 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035654/gf-house-winteri-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

