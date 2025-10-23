Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Municipal Building
  4. Philippines
  5. Tagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio

Tagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio

Save

Tagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio - Image 2 of 16Tagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyTagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyTagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyTagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Municipal Building
Tagaytay City, Philippines
  • Project Lead, Design, Technical Documents, Coordination, And Management: Arvin Pangilinan
  • Complementary Works: Uriela Gaño, Gianne Peralta
  • Electrical Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio
  • Mechanical Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio
  • Plumbing/Sanitary Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio
  • Electronics Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio
  • Construction: Devex Inc.
  • Lighting Consultant/Supplier: Visual Mastery
  • Structural Engineering: B. Cabebe Engineering & Consulting Services
  • City: Tagaytay City
  • Country: Philippines
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Arvin Pangilinan, Uriela Gaño & Gianne Peralta

Text description provided by the architects. Lying along Taal Ridge on the northern edge of the Taal Caldera overlooking Taal Lake, Tagaytay derives its name from the Tagalog word for mountain ridges and is a popular tourist destination known for its cooler climate and forested slopes. The city's identity has always been shaped by Geography, Forests, and Tourism.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
WTA Architecture and Design Studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentMunicipal buildingPhilippines

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentMunicipal buildingPhilippines
Cite: "Tagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio" 23 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035347/tagaytay-city-hall-wta-architecture-and-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags