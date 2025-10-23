Tagaytay City Hall / WTA Architecture and Design Studio

Save this picture! © Arvin Pangilinan, Uriela Gaño & Gianne Peralta

+ 11

Category: Municipal Building

Project Lead, Design, Technical Documents, Coordination, And Management: Arvin Pangilinan

Complementary Works: Uriela Gaño, Gianne Peralta

Electrical Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio

Mechanical Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio

Plumbing/Sanitary Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio

Electronics Engineering: WTA Architecture and Design Studio

Construction: Devex Inc.

Lighting Consultant/Supplier: Visual Mastery

Structural Engineering: B. Cabebe Engineering & Consulting Services

City: Tagaytay City

Country: Philippines

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Lying along Taal Ridge on the northern edge of the Taal Caldera overlooking Taal Lake, Tagaytay derives its name from the Tagalog word for mountain ridges and is a popular tourist destination known for its cooler climate and forested slopes. The city's identity has always been shaped by Geography, Forests, and Tourism.