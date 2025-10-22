Zero Emission Data Center ISHIKARI (ZED ISHIKARI) / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

•
Ishikari, Japan
-
Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
- Area: 5354 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Katsumasa Tanaka
-
Manufacturers: ABC Trading Co., Ltd., Hitachi Global Life Solutions,Inc, KIMURA KOHKI Co., Ltd., ORION MACHINERY CO.,LTD, Sekistone, TOTO LTD., Toli Corporation
- Category: Industrial Architecture
- Design Team: Takefumi Doi, Kandai Tanaka, Kento Emori, Kensuke Harada* (*Former affiliation)
- Structural Engineer: Shinya Nishimoto, Yuji Isshiki, Kazuma Kano, Kei Sakurai
- Mep Engineer: Noriyuki Toyohara, Akira Yamaguchi, Shogo Sato, Koki Iesaka
- Landscape Design: Keita Watanabe
- Contractor: Taisei Corporation
- Client: KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd.
- City: Ishikari
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Aiming for architecture that harmoniously coexists with nature – ZED Ishikari is located in a 100% renewable energy area in the industrial zone extending along Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido. This is a region where people have been exploring ways to adapt to the vagaries of nature, such as inclement climate and the flooding of the Ishikari River. Human activities associated with settlement and industrial development have had a great impact on the natural environment. The same region, however, has become a place that benefits from natural energy.