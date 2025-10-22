Zero Emission Data Center ISHIKARI (ZED ISHIKARI) / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 24

Category: Industrial Architecture

Design Team: Takefumi Doi, Kandai Tanaka, Kento Emori, Kensuke Harada* (*Former affiliation)

Structural Engineer: Shinya Nishimoto, Yuji Isshiki, Kazuma Kano, Kei Sakurai

Mep Engineer: Noriyuki Toyohara, Akira Yamaguchi, Shogo Sato, Koki Iesaka

Landscape Design: Keita Watanabe

Contractor: Taisei Corporation

Client: KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd.

City: Ishikari

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Aiming for architecture that harmoniously coexists with nature – ZED Ishikari is located in a 100% renewable energy area in the industrial zone extending along Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido. This is a region where people have been exploring ways to adapt to the vagaries of nature, such as inclement climate and the flooding of the Ishikari River. Human activities associated with settlement and industrial development have had a great impact on the natural environment. The same region, however, has become a place that benefits from natural energy.