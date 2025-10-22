Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Zero Emission Data Center ISHIKARI (ZED ISHIKARI) / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Industrial Architecture
Ishikari, Japan
  • Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5354
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Katsumasa Tanaka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ABC Trading Co., Ltd., Hitachi Global Life Solutions,Inc, KIMURA KOHKI Co., Ltd., ORION MACHINERY CO.,LTD, Sekistone, TOTO LTD., Toli Corporation
  • Design Team: Takefumi Doi, Kandai Tanaka, Kento Emori, Kensuke Harada* (*Former affiliation)
  • Structural Engineer: Shinya Nishimoto, Yuji Isshiki, Kazuma Kano, Kei Sakurai
  • Mep Engineer: Noriyuki Toyohara, Akira Yamaguchi, Shogo Sato, Koki Iesaka
  • Landscape Design: Keita Watanabe
  • Contractor: Taisei Corporation
  • Client: KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd.
  • City: Ishikari
  • Country: Japan
Zero Emission Data Center ISHIKARI (ZED ISHIKARI) / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Text description provided by the architects. Aiming for architecture that harmoniously coexists with nature – ZED Ishikari is located in a 100% renewable energy area in the industrial zone extending along Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido. This is a region where people have been exploring ways to adapt to the vagaries of nature, such as inclement climate and the flooding of the Ishikari River. Human activities associated with settlement and industrial development have had a great impact on the natural environment. The same region, however, has become a place that benefits from natural energy.

