  5. Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, DeckPavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Image 3 of 19Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Image 4 of 19Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Image 5 of 19Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Monte Sereno, United States
  • Project Design Team: Casper Mork- Ulnes, Robert Scott, Alex Still
  • Unconditioned Space (Deck) Area: 1,584 ft2 / 147 m2
  • City: Monte Sereno
  • Country: United States
Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Deck
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The clients approached Mork-Ulnes Architects with a desire for a flexible space that could provide a meditative, spa-like experience for exercise, yoga, and quiet contemplation, as well as a place for social gatherings with their extended family and friends.

Project gallery

Mork-Ulnes Architects
Wood

Cite: "Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects " 23 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035266/pavilion-in-the-oaks-mork-ulnes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

