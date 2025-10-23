Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects

•
Monte Sereno, United States
Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Joe Fletcher Photography
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Project Design Team: Casper Mork- Ulnes, Robert Scott, Alex Still
- Unconditioned Space (Deck) Area: 1,584 ft2 / 147 m2
- City: Monte Sereno
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The clients approached Mork-Ulnes Architects with a desire for a flexible space that could provide a meditative, spa-like experience for exercise, yoga, and quiet contemplation, as well as a place for social gatherings with their extended family and friends.