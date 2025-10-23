Pavilion in the Oaks / Mork-Ulnes Architects

+ 14

Category: Residential Architecture

Project Design Team: Casper Mork- Ulnes, Robert Scott, Alex Still

Unconditioned Space (Deck) Area: 1,584 ft2 / 147 m2

City: Monte Sereno

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The clients approached Mork-Ulnes Architects with a desire for a flexible space that could provide a meditative, spa-like experience for exercise, yoga, and quiet contemplation, as well as a place for social gatherings with their extended family and friends.