Lawrencetown House / Bishop McDowell

•
West Lawrencetown, Canada
-
Architects: Bishop McDowell
- Area: 2300 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:James Brittain
-
Manufacturers: BML Metals , Corian, Kolhtech, Richelieu, Richmond, Supreme Fireplace, aaline
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Lucas McDowell, David Burlock, Matthew Bishop
- General Constructing: Axios Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rural Roots Engineering
- City: West Lawrencetown
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a quiet coastal community on the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia, the house is set against a dramatic coastal backdrop. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the site extends southeast across a diverse wetland of grasses, ponds, and fir trees. A rugged rocky shoreline borders the site to the west. The area is known for its scenic white sand beaches and provincial parks and is a favorite among surf enthusiasts.